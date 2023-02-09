After taking the wraps off its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil new handsets under its Galaxy A-series. One of the upcoming smartphones is likely to carry the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G moniker.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has already bagged multiple certifications. This implies that the Galaxy A-series smartphone is slated to go official soon. In fact, the Korean tech giant could announce the exact launch date for the Galaxy A34 5G in the coming days.

Samsung is prepping to host another Unpacked event in March. The company could unveil a few Galaxy A-series smartphones including the Galaxy A34 5G during the event. In the meantime, a new leak has divulged some pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy A34 5G.

Tipster SnoopyTech has revealed the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's specifications. Moreover, the leaker has shed some light on the upcoming handset's colour options. SnoopyTech claims the Galaxy A34 5G will be available for purchase in four colour options.

Notably, the Galaxy A34 5G is a mid-range smartphone that is slated to launch in multiple markets in four colours. This includes Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver. Also, you will be able to choose between two storage options.

Galaxy A34 5G

6.6 Inch Display

Awesome Silver

Awesome Graphite

Awesome Lime

Awesome Violet

6/128 GB

6/256 GB

Android 13 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) February 8, 2023

The base Galaxy A34 5G model will ship with 128GB of storage, while the higher-end variant will offer 256GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the tipster suggests the handset will have 6GB of RAM. Samsung will not launch an 8GB RAM option, according to SnoopyTech.

Earlier reports indicate the Galaxy A34 5G will get a 6.6-inch display. Aside from this, the smartphone is expected to run Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.1 on top. The device was recently spotted on the BIS certification website. This is a sign that it is headed to the Indian market soon.

The BIS listing reveals the Galaxy A34 5G has the model number SM-A346E. It also confirms the presence of an Exynos 1280 SoC. However, Samsung might launch a Dimensity 1080 SoC variant of the Galaxy A34 5G in some regions.

The Galaxy A34 5G has made multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders lately. The rear panel of the upcoming handset feature circular cutouts. In the photography department, it has a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. This rear-mounted camera setup is likely to accommodate a 48MP main camera.

Upfront, the Galaxy A34 5G will probably have a 13MP selfie camera. The phone will use a 5000mAh battery to draw its juices, according to past leaks. This cell will reportedly support 25W fast charging. Also, the Galaxy A34 5G will carry an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.