Still riding high on the success of its newly launched Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung is prepping to unveil a mid-range smartphone under its Galaxy A-series. Also, the word on the street is that the Korean tech giant is planning to ditch the highest-end Galaxy A7x smartphone.

So, Galaxy A54 5G will be the company's top-of-the-line offering this year. Ideally, the Galaxy A34 5G should be the second-best A-series smartphone. The company has adopted an interesting design for the handset. If previously leaked renders are anything to go by, the rear panel of the Galaxy A34 5G will resemble the Galaxy S23's back panel.

The rear panel features a linear triple camera setup that bears a striking resemblance to the camera arrangement on Samsung's Galaxy Ultra devices. Regrettably, the front panel retains an old notched display. However, it wasn't clear until now whether Samsung will modify this design before launching the handset.

Now, tipster SnoopyTech has put this speculation to rest by sharing a packaging image of the Galaxy A34 5G's Panzer Glass screen protectors. The leaked image confirms the upcoming 5G-ready smartphone will sport a notched display. Also, the leaker has shared the screen protector packaging images of the Galaxy A14/A14 5G and Galaxy F14 5G/M14 5G.

The images suggest the Galaxy F14 5G and Galaxy M14 G5 will have similar designs and screen dimensions. Likewise, the Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A14 5G will have identical dimensions and adopt a similar design. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 5G has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website.

According to the Geekbench listing, the handset will pack a Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood. Samsung will probably launch an Exynos 1280 chipset-backed version of the smartphone in some regions. The processor is reportedly paired with 8GB of RAM. The company could launch a 6GB RAM model as well.

Earlier reports suggest the smartphone will feature a display that supports a Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. Moreover, the screen could offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. For optics, the handset might get a 48MP primary camera on the back. Upfront, it could house a 13MP selfie camera. Lastly, it will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.