Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year. However, some reports claim the Korean smartphone giant is already working on its successor, dubbed the Galaxy S23 series.

Now, the word on the street is that Samsung is planning to launch its next flagship lineup in the first half of February 2023. However, the company hasn't officially announced the Galaxy S23 series launch date yet.

Samsung is trying to keep details of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones under wraps. Still, noted tipsters and leakers are sparing no effort to reveal pieces of vital information regarding the upcoming flagship phones.

In line with this, tipster Ice Universe has divulged the launch date of the long-rumoured Galaxy S23 series. According to the leaker, the Galaxy S23 series will break cover at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch event.

To those unaware, the event is slated to take place on February 1, 2023. However, during the event, Samsung will probably launch the Galaxy S23 lineup only in the US.

The company might bring the S23 lineup into other markets on February 2. According to a new report, the Galaxy S23 lineup will not see the light until mid-to-late February.

The report claims the Korean OEM is struggling with deciding on the final pricing for the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. However, this is mere speculation since Samsung hasn't announced the launch date of the lineup.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy S22 series successors will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood. The vanilla Galaxy S23 model will use a 3900mAh battery to draw its juices.

However, the Galaxy S23+ will rely on a more robust 4700mAh battery to power up the entire system. Notably, both handsets will support 25W charging.

The vanilla model will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23+ could come with a 6.6-inch display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

For optics, the devices will get a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the back. Upfront, there will be a 12MP shooter for capturing selfies.

The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra could house a mammoth 200MP main camera. Unsurprisingly, it will get a better screen and a bigger battery that supports faster charging.