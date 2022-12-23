If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is around the corner.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A74 5G isn't likely to see the light of day in 2023, as earlier reports indicated. However, the Korean tech giant hasn't confirmed whether it has ditched its plan to launch the handset next year.

Instead, Samsung will probably unveil another A-series phone dubbed the Galaxy A54 5G in the coming days. Past leaks have revealed what the 5G-ready phone might offer in terms of specs.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has now popped up on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. This is a major sign that the smartphone is headed to the market soon.

The Bluetooth SIG listing reveals the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone has model number SM-A546V. Aside from this, the listing confirms the handset's official moniker.

According to the Bluetooth SIG certification site, the Galaxy A74 5G will support Bluetooth 5.3. To recap, the handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with key details.

The Geekbench listing shows the Galaxy A54 5G will pack a Samsung Exynos processor with the codename s5e8835. The listing also confirms the presence of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Notably, the Galaxy A54 5G gained 776 points in Geekbench's single-core and 2599 points in the website's multi-core tests. Earlier reports indicate that the phone will run Android 13 with a layer of One UI 5.0.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A54 5G could feature a triple rear camera setup. Some recently leaked renders show a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera at the top of the handset's display.

The phone's flat screen is surrounded by thin bezels, while the back panel has three circular cutouts to house the cameras. Also, the Galaxy A54 5G has an LED flash.

The power and volume buttons are available on the right edge. Likewise, the bottom edge features the speaker grille, a mic, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

On the downside, the Galaxy A54 5G might ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5100mAh battery could power up the entire system. The phone will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.