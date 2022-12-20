The long-rumoured Galaxy S22 series successors are reportedly slated to break cover in February 2023. The Galaxy S23 lineup will probably comprise three smartphones like its predecessor.

This might include the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra models. Some reports claim the Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast an array of upgraded features and more advanced specs compared to the outgoing Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Some past leaks suggest that the Ultra model will house a radically overhauled camera module. The upcoming flagship smartphone is expected to house a mammoth 200MP main camera.

While there's no dearth of speculations surrounding the Ultra's rear camera setup, details about its front camera sensor have been few and far between until now.

A new leak has finally shed some light on the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone's selfie camera. According to earlier reports, the Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera will have a new sensor.

On the downside, the Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera might deliver a lower resolution than the existing Galaxy S-series phones. If rumours turn out to be true, the front shooter on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer the same resolution as the Galaxy S23 and S23+.

In other words, the Ultra model will not come with an advanced front shooter for capturing selfies and video calling. To recap, past leaks have indicated that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will also get a new selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to mark the end of the road for the long-retained 10MP front camera. Now, a new report suggests the upcoming flagship smartphones will come with a 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung has been using a 40MP selfie camera on the Ultra model since the arrival of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It will be interesting to see whether the smartphone giant will finally change that in 2023.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will house a 12MP selfie camera. It is worth mentioning here that more megapixels do not guarantee superior quality.

Moreover, this new sensor will likely come with myriad significant improvements. So, the 12MP selfie camera on the S23 Ultra will improve overall performance.

In addition to a 200MP camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 10MP telephoto lens on the back. The handset could feature another rear-mounted 10MP telephoto sensor like the Galaxy S22 series.