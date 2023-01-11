The Samsung Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54 smartphones have been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Also, the upcoming Galaxy A-series handsets have made an appearance online in the form of leaked renders.

The Korean tech giant is planning to bring a new Galaxy A series phone into the Indian market on January 18. While the company did not divulge the name of the phone, it revealed a myriad of specs.

Now, a report by PhoneArena suggests one of these devices could launch carrying the Galaxy A54 moniker later this month. In the meantime, a couple of new renders of the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G have surfaced online.

Apparently, these are official renders. However, the images give us a glimpse only into the front panel of the upcoming mid-range Galaxy A-series phones.

The Galaxy A34 5G sports an Infinity-U display notch. The Galaxy A54 5G, on the other hand, features an updated Infinity-O cutout. Moreover, the devices have a green-tinted frame that bears striking resemblance to the previously leaked Galaxy A34 renders (via @evleaks).

While these renders do not showcase the rear panel, past leaks suggest the devices will have three circular cutouts for a triple camera setup.

In other words, the camera module on the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G will be similar to the camera set up on the Galaxy S23 series trio. Alternatively, the handsets could feature a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like rear camera module.

There are no prizes for guessing that the build quality of the Galaxy A-series phones' camera setup will be slightly downscaled. Notably, these phones will draw inspiration from the Galaxy S23 flagship series just for the camera bumps.

The Korean tech giant isn't likely to bring S23 series-like aesthetics to the upcoming mid-range handsets since it will degrade the overall look of the flagship smartphones.

If the leaked renders are anything to go by, the Galaxy A54 5G could sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. This screen will probably deliver a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Moreover, the upcoming phone might house a 32MP front shooter for selfies and video calling. The Galaxy A34 5G, on the hand, might feature a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Upfront, it could house a 13MP selfie camera.