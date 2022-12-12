Samsung isn't likely to unveil the Galaxy A54 5G anytime soon. Still, it is safe to assume that the handset might see the light of day in the coming months.

Last month, a set of official-looking Samsung Galaxy A53 renders popped up on the internet. These images gave us a glimpse into the smartphone's design.

Also, it confirmed that the handset will house a 50MP primary camera.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has passed through the Geekbench benchmark database.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A-series smartphone has model number SM-A546B. Moreover, the database listing reveals a few key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

The Samsung SM-A546B was spotted on the Geekbench 5 benchmark database by MySmartPrice. The device gained 776 points in the single-core round. Likewise, the Galaxy A54 5G scored 2599 points in the multi-core round of the Geekbench 5 test.

Also, the benchmark listing confirms the presence of an octa-core processor codenamed s5e8835. Notably, this processor has 4 + 4 configurations. Overall, it has eight cores.

The chipset has four cores clocked at 2.40GHz, which implies they are performance cores. The rest of the four cores are clocking at 2.0GHz. So, they are probably efficiency cores.

Aside from this, the listing reveals the 5G-ready phone will feature a Mali G68 GPU. In other words, the Galaxy A54 5G will pack an Exynos 1380 processor. Also, the phone will ship with 6GB of RAM.

It is still unclear whether the Korean tech giant will launch an 8GB RAM configuration for the Galaxy A54 5G. The benchmark listing suggests Samsung's upcoming mid-range handset will boot Android 13 with OneUI skin on top.

Past leaks indicate the Galaxy A54 5G will use a 5100mAh battery to draw its juices. This cell will reportedly support 25W fast charging.

Moreover, the Galaxy A54 5G could sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This screen will probably deliver a Full HD+ resolution.

For optics, it might house a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back. Lastly, it is expected to carry an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.