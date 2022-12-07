Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil a slew of Galaxy Book devices. Two of these devices, including the Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G and Galaxy Book 2 Go Wi-Fi have already bagged the Bluetooth SIG certification.

Also, the support pages for the Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G and Galaxy Book 2 Go Wi-Fi have gone live on the company's official website. This is a major sign that these Samsung laptops are on the verge of going official.

Now, the Galaxy Book 2 Go Wi-Fi and Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G laptops have appeared on the US FCC certification website. As expected, the FCC listing sheds some light on the upcoming laptops' key specifications.

According to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, the Galaxy Book2 Go Wi-Fi is codenamed Hermes 14″. Likewise, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has the codename, Hermes 14″ (5G).

The codenames imply that the laptops will sport 14-inch screens. Moreover, the FCC listing confirms that the cellular variant will be available in two colour options.

These include Light Grey and Silver colours. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi model will come in a single Light Grey shade. Furthermore, these laptops will support 45W charging.

Aside from this, the FCC listing reveals the Galaxy Book 2 Go Wi-Fi model measures 224mm x 15mm x 324mm. On the Bluetooth SIG website, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go carries model number NP340XNA.

The Book2 Go 5G has model number NP345XNA. Moreover, the website reveals this model will support Bluetooth v5.2. Both laptops will boot Windows 11 out of the box.

If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, the Galaxy Book2 Go series will support Wi-Fi 6E. Past leaks also claim the laptop will come with Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 support.

The support page for the impending notebooks recently went live on Samsung UK's official website. Still, details about the upcoming laptops are few and far between.

Also, it is worth mentioning that the Korean tech giant has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. Nevertheless, more essential details about these Galaxy books will likely surface online in the coming days.