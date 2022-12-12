Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the Galaxy S23 series launch event. The word on the street is that the S23 series flagship smartphones from Samsung will break cover early next year.

In the meantime, the S23 series has been floating around the rumour mill. Also, the S23 series phones have been subject to numerous leaks lately.

Aside from this, there's still a lack of official confirmation regarding the lineup's arrival. Yet, we know the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the highest-end phone in the S23 series.

To those unaware, the S23 Ultra recently bagged the FCC certification. The handset was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website not long ago.

Notably, the FCC certification database listing confirmed the presence of the S-pen. The Geekbench result implies the European model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has popped up on China's TENAA database. As expected, the TENAA listing divulges key specifications of the much-awaited handset.

First, the TENAA listing reveals the Galaxy S23 Ultra has model number SM-S9180. Moreover, it sports a 6.8-inch screen with 1440 x 3088 pixels resolution and 16.7 million colours.

The Ultra model's dimensions are 163.4mm, 78.1mm, and 8.9mm, and it weighs 233 grams. The custom-built Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has a performance core that clocks at 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz.

Furthermore, the device listed on TENAA has 8 and 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage options. Regrettably, the listing shows a 108MP main camera rather than the previously rumoured 200MP camera.

So, the S23 Ultra will probably house the same 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor available on its predecessor. The rear panel might also feature a 12MP telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP sensor.

Upfront, the S23 Ultra will reportedly feature a 12MP selfie camera. Moreover, it will probably come with an under-screen fingerprint scanner, light sensor, distance sensor, and Gravity sensor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with multiple NR NSA bands, including Band 79, Band 78, and Band 41. Also, it has NR SA bands such as N1,2110-2155MHz, Band 28, Band 41, Band 78, and Band 79.