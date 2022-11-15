Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch a new A-series smartphone dubbed Galaxy A14 5G. After bagging the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) certification, the upcoming entry-level smartphone has now appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group database.

The recently spotted database listing for the purported handset confirms model numbers for different regions. Notably, the device has model numbers SM-A146P/DSN, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146U, SM-A146W, SM-A146VL, and SM-A146U.

The "SM-A146" carries a B/DS suffix, indicating that it has dual SIM slots.

Moreover, the listing reveals the device will launch with the Galaxy A14 5G moniker. Also, obtaining the Bluetooth SIG certification imply the phone's launch is around the corner.

Regrettably, the latest certification database listing does not divulge key specifications of the Galaxy A14 5G. Still, it reveals the handset will support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Many other details about the upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone have already surfaced online. The handset recently passed through the WiFi Alliance database confirming support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz WiFi networks.

Furthermore, the listing suggests the Galaxy A14 5G will boot Android 13 OS out of the box. Also, the listing revealed the mobile operating system would have a layer of OneUI skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G design was spotted on the web last month. The leaked renders gave us a glimpse into the upcoming handset's design, including its eye-catching Infinity-U display.

Moreover, the leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A14 5G will house three rear-mounted cameras. Aside from this, the handset features a Type-C charging port and has a 3.5mm audio jack.

According to a report by NotebookCheck, the Galaxy A13 5G successor could turn out to be an affordable version of the Galaxy S23 series. The report also suggests the Galaxy A13 5G will launch in India next year.

A separate report by Galaxy Club claims the Galaxy A14 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. This cell has an EB-BA146ABY part identifier. Also, the report suggests the upcoming handset will house a 50MP main camera like the Galaxy A13.