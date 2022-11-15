Samsung will unveil the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series successors, dubbed the Galaxy S23 series, in early 2023. However, leaked details about the upcoming Galaxy S-series handsets are already making the rounds online.

For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera specifications leaked online last week. The highest-end Ultra model is expected to house a better camera setup than the rest of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

However, a new report suggests there will be one common camera on all Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Latest leaks indicate the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a mammoth 200MP main camera on the back.

Aside from this, the phone's rear-mounted camera setup will comprise a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10x periscopic sensor.

According to a report by ET News, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will house three cameras on the back. The report claims this triple rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, along with a 12MP and an 11MP camera.

Notably, this is a negligible upgrade over the current-gen Galaxy S22 and S22+ models. For those unaware, the existing Galaxy S22 and S22+ come with a 50MP main camera. Also, the phones have a 12MP ultra-wide angle and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

In other words, only the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a notable camera upgrade in the form of a 200MP shooter. Nevertheless, the entire flagship lineup will feature the same front-mounted camera.

According to an earlier report, the Galaxy S23 series will have a 12MP selfie camera. The new report by ET News corroborates this speculation.

Also, the Korean smartphone giant is reportedly planning to make a whopping 32 million units of the Galaxy S23 series. A significant 50 per cent of this will be for the highest-end S23 Ultra model.

The standard model will reportedly account for a decent 30 percent of the overall production. As a result, only 20 percent of this figure will be for the Galaxy S22+ model.