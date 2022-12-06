The Samsung Galaxy S10 came with a clumsy fingerprint reader. However, the existing Galaxy S22 series features a sufficiently good fingerprint sensor.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Samsung is working on a cutting-edge fingerprint reader. Regrettably, this newfangled fingerprint scanner will reportedly not see the light of day until 2025.

To recap, ISORG CEO Dieter May recently spoke to the site OLED info. During the interview, May revealed Samsung is working on an OLED panel.

This OLED display will feature a fingerprint reader that is a whopping 2.5 billion times more unassailable than the S22 lineup's fingerprint reader.

According to the top executive, the 2025 launch timeline for Samsung's fingerprint reader could turn out to be a competitive disadvantage to his company's existing fingerprint reader.

Moreover, he believes Samsung will introduce an in-display fingerprint reader that can read three fingerprints simultaneously by 2025.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 isn't likely to get the new fingerprint reader. It is safe to assume that the newfangled fingerprint scanner will be available either on the Galaxy S26 or the Galaxy Z series.

The mainstream readers are, without an iota of doubt, extremely secure. However, bringing the ability to scan two more fingerprints can make it even more secure.

According to Samsung Display and May, the Korean tech giant's fingerprint reader is 2.5 billion times less likely to allow a false positive to unlock your phone.

In the meantime, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations about companies prepping to ditch the single-fingerprint authentication method.

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner, which can scan up to two fingerprints at the same time. May also believe Apple will eventually resort to using this technology because single-fingerprint and Face ID do not work together.

In other words, Samsung might launch a smartphone with a super secure fingerprint reader in 2025. However, it will be interesting to see whether it turns out to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing readers.