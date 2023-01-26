Samsung fans will finally get their first glimpse into the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series smartphones on February 1. The Korean tech giant will be unveiling the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra during the impending Unpacked 2023 event.

Ahead of the launch event, a Galaxy K-series smartphone has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. The Bluetooth Special Group certification listing shows the upcoming smartphone has model number SM-K748U. Moreover, it confirms that the device will launch carrying the Samsung Galaxy K748 moniker.

Aside from this, the Galaxy K748 has appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) certification database. A couple of other Galaxy K-series phones including the Galaxy K741 and Galaxy K746 have bagged the BIS certification as well. This is a major sign that the Galaxy K748 smartphone's launch is around the corner.

The Samsung SM-K748U spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database is probably the US version of the Galaxy K748. According to the Bluetooth Special Interest Group listing, the Galaxy K748 will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Likewise, the Galaxy K748 has passed through the BIS certification website with model number SM-K748B/DS.

Notably, the unit spotted on the BIS certification website could be the Indian variant of the upcoming handset. Both Samsung SM-K746B/DS and SM-K741B/DS have acquired the BIS certification. The devices are likely to go official as the Galaxy K746 and Galaxy K741.

Regrettably, details about these Galaxy K-series smartphones are scarce since they have appeared on certification websites for the first time. However, Samsung could divulge a few pieces of vital information regarding these upcoming smartphones in the coming days.

In the meantime, the company is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series trio. Samsung is also expected to take the wraps off a myriad of other products during the event. For instance, the company might announce its Galaxy Book 3 series of notebooks during the Unpacked event.