There's a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

In addition to unveiling the Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones, the Korean tech giant is prepping to reveal a myriad of mid-range smartphones, This includes the Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54.

As if that weren't enough, Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy M-series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy M54. As expected, the company is keeping details about the upcoming handset under wraps.

Still, a new leak has given us our first glimpse into the Galaxy M54 smartphone's design. Also, the report has shed light on the upcoming handset's colour options.

Industry sources have confirmed to MySmartPrice that the Galaxy M54 5G will launch in two colour options. Moreover, the report includes 360-degree renders that show different angles of the handset.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy M54 mid-range smartphone will support 5G connectivity. Also, its launch is reportedly around the corner. Ahead of an official unveiling, the Galaxy M54 5G design renders have surfaced online.

The rear panel of the Galaxy M54 5G will reportedly get a major design overhaul. The device will house three rear-mounted cameras, while its predecessor, the Galaxy M53 5G has a quad rear camera setup.

Furthermore, the back panel features three circular cutouts for the rear-mounted cameras along with an LED flash. The rear panel will be probably made using polycarbonate material. The phone will be available in a dark blue colour option.

Alternatively, you can go for a gradient colour option, which has green, pink, and blue shades. The flat display features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The screen is surrounded by narrow bezels.

Moreover, the right edge has the power button which doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The volume keys are placed above the power button/fingerprint scanner. The SIM tray is located on the left edge of the handset.

The Galaxy M54 5G has already passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website with model number SM-M546B. The Geekbench listing confirms the presence of a Samsung s5e8835 SoC.

This could be the Exynos 1380 processor. Moreover, this processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top. Other details about the upcoming 5G-ready phone are still scarce.