Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The Korean tech giant will be hosting its Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 to showcase a myriad of new products including the Galaxy S23 series trio.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, some pieces of interesting information regarding the vanilla Galaxy S23 have popped up on the internet.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the most affordable version of the standard Galaxy S23 model will adopt a slower storage technology compared to its Galaxy S23 siblings. In other words, Samsung will focus more on models with higher storage in the future.

It is worth mentioning here that Ice Universe has a reputation for sharing accurate leaks related to Samsung. The tipster claims Samsung will use a slower UFS 3.1 technology on the 128GB version of the Galaxy S23.

It is understandable that the 128GB of the S23 uses UFS 3.1. There are indications that Samsung does not seem to produce the 128GB version of the UFS 4.0 chip. It is currently known that only Kioxia has produced the 128GB UFS4.0, but through the 128GB UFS4 chip of the Xiaomi 13 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 28, 2023

The 256GB and 512GB storage models, on the other hand, will get the latest UFS 4.0 storage. However, there's not a significant performance difference between both technologies. Still, this is a sign that Samsung wants to widen the gap between the standard and top-end models.

The 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 will ship with LPDDR5X RAM like the rest of the models in the Galaxy S23 family. The word on the street is that Samsung isn't planning to make a 128GB version with UFS 4.0 storage this year. This could be because the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship only with 256GB and 512GB storage options.

test performance, it still has not reached the normal level of UFS 4.0. There is no reason for Samsung’s flagshipphone to use the Kioxia chip. Even if it is used, the performance is not up to standard and it cannot be called UFS4.0, so it is reasonable to use UFS3.1 for 128GB. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 28, 2023

Japanese manufacturer Kioxia is reportedly the only producer of 128GB UFS 4.0 units. However, UFS 4.0 models do not deliver any major performance improvements compared to Samsung's UFS 3.1 storage. Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch Infinity-O display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, this screen is expected to support HDR10+. Under the hood, the phone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. A 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support will power up the entire system. For optics, the Galaxy S23 could feature a triple rear-mounted camera setup.

The handset will probably get a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the back. Upfront, the Galaxy S23 could house a 12MP shooter for selfies.