Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB model to adopt slower storage technology: report
According to a reliable tipster, the 128GB Galaxy S23 model will ship with slower storage technology than the other Galaxy S23 series models.
Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The Korean tech giant will be hosting its Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 to showcase a myriad of new products including the Galaxy S23 series trio.
Notably, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, some pieces of interesting information regarding the vanilla Galaxy S23 have popped up on the internet.
According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the most affordable version of the standard Galaxy S23 model will adopt a slower storage technology compared to its Galaxy S23 siblings. In other words, Samsung will focus more on models with higher storage in the future.
It is worth mentioning here that Ice Universe has a reputation for sharing accurate leaks related to Samsung. The tipster claims Samsung will use a slower UFS 3.1 technology on the 128GB version of the Galaxy S23.
The 256GB and 512GB storage models, on the other hand, will get the latest UFS 4.0 storage. However, there's not a significant performance difference between both technologies. Still, this is a sign that Samsung wants to widen the gap between the standard and top-end models.
The 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 will ship with LPDDR5X RAM like the rest of the models in the Galaxy S23 family. The word on the street is that Samsung isn't planning to make a 128GB version with UFS 4.0 storage this year. This could be because the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship only with 256GB and 512GB storage options.
Japanese manufacturer Kioxia is reportedly the only producer of 128GB UFS 4.0 units. However, UFS 4.0 models do not deliver any major performance improvements compared to Samsung's UFS 3.1 storage. Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch Infinity-O display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, this screen is expected to support HDR10+. Under the hood, the phone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. A 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support will power up the entire system. For optics, the Galaxy S23 could feature a triple rear-mounted camera setup.
The handset will probably get a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the back. Upfront, the Galaxy S23 could house a 12MP shooter for selfies.
