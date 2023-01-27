Much to Samsung's chagrin, key details about its upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones continue to surface online ahead of launch. Notably, the Korean tech giant will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 to unveil a myriad of products including its next-gen S-series flagship smartphones.

Past leaks have already given us an idea of what the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have to offer in terms of design and specs. Now, another shred of vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 lineup has popped up on the internet.

According to a new leak, the Galaxy S23 series trio will have a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top for more protection. To those unaware, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 succeeds the well-received Gorilla Glass Victus which was launched in 2020. To recap, Corning unveiled Victus 2 in December last year.

This glass from the New York-based tech company has higher drop resistance compared to the original Gorilla Glass Victus. As a result, it offers better protection than its predecessor. Notably, this robust glass is expected to be used on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

This piece of information has been officially confirmed by Corning. Smartphones with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top can survive falls even on rough surfaces. Moreover, Victus+ adds scratch resistance capabilities to the handset. According to Corning, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can resist drops on concrete.

Also, it is worth noting that Gorilla Glass Victus 2 contains an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content. This has been confirmed by Environmental Claim Validation and verified by UL (Underwriters Laboratories). To retain this mark, the glass underwent testing and regular audits.

We’re excited to announce that @SamsungMobile will use Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 as part of their next Galaxy flagship smartphones! #ToughRedefined #SamsungUnpacked



More: https://t.co/lpB9Wsgl2d pic.twitter.com/XNDGDCkLSd — Corning® Gorilla® Glass India (@GorillaGlassIN) January 26, 2023

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics Stephanie Choi stated Samsung wants to incorporate sustainability into its product lifecycle. Moreover, Choi said the Korean company is dedicated to working with Corning to minimize environmental impact while improving performance.

To recap, the Galaxy S22 uses Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+. The new Victus 2 offers improved drop performance of up to 1m on 80-grit. Likewise, the latest-generation glass' drop performance has improved by up to 2m on 180-grit.

In lab tests, the Victus 2 was dropped on an asphalt surface from two meters, and it survived. Moreover, Victus 2 offers four times better scratch performance than its competitors. It will be interesting to see how the glass performs in real-life situations.