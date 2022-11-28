Samsung is reportedly sparring no effort to equip its upcoming Galaxy S23 series with the latest features and top-notch specs.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung's flagship smartphones can outperform Apple's latest iPhone 14 lineup.

The Galaxy S23 will be compared with the existing iPhone 14 series in terms of overall user experience and performance.

Regrettably, Android devices lag behind Apple when it comes to offering reliable hardware, software, and long battery life.

However, that might change soon. A few performance tests suggest that the Galaxy S23 might beat the iPhone 14 and change the Android smartphones' standing in the phone segment.

Apple's iOS-powered smartphones are at the forefront of the tech industry as far as performance is concerned. Yet, the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC could take the performance of the Galaxy S23 to a new level.

A report by Phone Arena suggests all Galaxy S23 series phones will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. So, Samsung will not launch Exynos SoCs-backed S23 models in some regions.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 models will reportedly use a different overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. As a result, the Galaxy S23 will be more powerful than most Android smartphones.

In fact, the Android phone from Samsung could be more powerful than the current-gen iPhone 14 lineup. These performance tests have been conducted by Geekbench and GFXbench.

These tests show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is more powerful as compared to the Exynos chipset that power up the Galaxy S22.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 gained a 25 percent better single-core score and 45 percent better multi-score score in a CPU performance test than the Exynos 2200.

Furthermore, GFX benchmarks suggest the new chip will bring at least a 60 percent improvement to the Galaxy S23. Also, the chip is 85 percent more efficient than the Galaxy S22's Exynos 2200 SoC.

According to some experts, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could match Apple's A15 Bionic chipset in terms of performance. In fact, they believe it could even exceed the A15 Bionic chip.

This speculation will be put to rest once the Galaxy S23 series goes official next year. Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch the Galaxy S23 either in January or February.