While the Galaxy S23 series rumour mill is in full swing, Samsung is working on a myriad of other upcoming smartphones including the Galaxy A34.

The Korean smartphone giant is expected to kick off 2023 with a bang. The word on the street is that Samsung will unveil its much-awaited Galaxy S23 lineup early next year.

Past leaks claim the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will adopt an all-new design. Interestingly, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to resemble the existing S22 Ultra model.

Samsung could be planning to use the same design for a mid-range smartphone dubbed Galaxy A34. Now, tipster OnLeaks (via Giznext) has shared a slew of official-looking CAD renders of the upcoming Galaxy A34.

The leaked images give us a glimpse of the budget phone from various angles. At first glance, the Galaxy A34 doesn't seem to bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy S23 lineup.

If you look closely, the device looks like the Galaxy S23 from different angles. However, there are a few minor discrepancies such as the placement of the rear flashlight.

Notably, the flashlight on the back of the Galaxy A34 sits slightly lower than the rear flashlight on the Galaxy S23 smartphones. Upfront, there's a teardrop notch rather than a punch-hole cut-out.

To those unaware, punch-hole cut-outs are usually spotted on upper-midrange and flagship smartphones. To recap, the Galaxy A13 adopted this design first.

So, there is a possibility that Samsung could use the same design across the A-series. There's a USB-C port on the bottom, while the SIM card slot is available on the top.

The leaked renders imply that the Galaxy A34 will be a highly appealing budget smartphone. However, details about its specifications are still few and far between.

The handset's key specs and other details are likely to surface online in the first half of 2023 after Samsung unveils the Galaxy S23 lineup.

So, if you've restlessly been waiting to get your hands on a cheap phone with a premium design, the Galaxy A34 might just fill the bill.