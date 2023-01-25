The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones are slated to go official during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. There's a lot of hype surrounding the Galaxy S23 trio given that the flagship phones are expected to bring major upgrades over the existing Galaxy S22 lineup.

It looks like Samsung is sparing no effort to bring a myriad of awe-inspiring features to the Galaxy S23 series trio. In line with this, it appears that the Korean tech giant has come up with a unique protective case for the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

The new protective case is called "Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal" or simply the "Clear Gadget Case." A few recently surfaced photos have revealed the new case's design. Also, the photos divulge some pieces of vital information regarding the case.

So there's supposed to be a "Clear Gadget Case" aka "Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal" for the Galaxy S23 series devices. Now I found this, and it fill both norms, but I'm still not 100% if this is it. IF so, look at the "Slide To Unlock" print on the rotating ring thing!!1 pic.twitter.com/cTJFnf6M7e — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 24, 2023

The leaked renders of the case show an LED light and a metallic ring. Moreover, we can see a plastic lid with a ring with the text "Slide to Unlock." The plastic lid holds the ring in place. The photos were originally shared by noted leaker Roland Quandt.

The Galaxy S23 Clear Gadget Case photos have also been reshared on the Samsung members community website by user innovativeAR121, who's an Expert Level 5, according to his profile page. However, it is worth mentioning here that Quandt hasn't confirmed whether this is an official case that will debut alongside the Galaxy S23.

In other words, this might not be the final case design. However, if this is the actual case design Samsung has come up with, we have an idea of what the official case has to offer. First, the "Slide to Unlock" print is a prominent sign that the Gadget Case will let users unlock their Galaxy S23 simply by swiping on the rear panel.

Alternatively, the printed text could merely be an instruction on how to unlock the case's metallic ring. Aside from this, it looks like the Clear Gadget Case has an LED. However, the purpose of this LED is still a mystery. Nevertheless, the LED implies the S23 series phones might be able to communicate with the case in some manner, probably via NFC.

Protective cases usually have LED lights to indicate the status of the battery or for notifications. So, it will be interesting to see whether this alleged Galaxy S23 case will support NFC connectivity.

We should find out more details about the Galaxy S23 lineup, as well as this case during the Unpacked 2023 event next month. In the meantime, you can reserve the Galaxy S23 series smartphones on Samsung's website and get a $50 Samsung Credit.