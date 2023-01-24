Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will kick off on February 1. The Korean tech giant will be unveiling a myriad of awe-inspiring products during the event.

The much-awaited Galaxy S23 series of smartphones will be going official at the impending Unpacked event as well. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been making multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders.

Moreover, the higher-end Galaxy S23 Ultra has been subject to more leaks than the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring a slew of notable upgrades over the outgoing Galaxy S22 Ultra.

However, some more specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have surfaced online even before the top-end Galaxy S-series smartphone breaks cover.

Twitter user Edwards Urbina (@edwards_uh) recently shared (and later deleted) the full camera sensor details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It looks like the Korean smartphone manufacturer has retained only two camera sensors on the upcoming flagship smartphone.

S23 Ultra camera sensor changes:

Front camera (40MP GH1→12MP 3LU),

Ultra Wide Angle (12MP IMX563→12MP IMX564),

Main camera (108MP HM3→200MP HP2)

The 3x and 10x telephoto sensors have not changed (IMX754→IMX754)

P 1 is S23 Ultra, P 2 is S22 Ultra​​​​

Thanks @edwards_uh pic.twitter.com/QuefuFlB0f — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 23, 2023

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the same 10MP 3x and 10x telephoto camera sensors that are on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as well. So, it is safe to assume that the upcoming handset will continue using the Sony IMX754 sensors.

The screenshot (via GizmoChina) confirms the presence of an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HM3 - the ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Also, this is a major sign that the device will use a Sony IMX564 12MP ultra-wide lens rather than an IMX563, as past leaks indicated.

#Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Sensor info.



- 12MP (ISOCELL 3LU) Front Camera



Rear Camera

- 200MP (ISOCELL HP2) Main

- 12MP (IMX564) Ultra-wide-angle

- 10MP (IMX754) 3x Telephoto Lens

- 10MP (IMX754) 10x Periscope Lens#SamsungUnpacked #unpacked #SamsungS23Ultra https://t.co/qRo5zhlTCi pic.twitter.com/fuWuHMXVoN — 🇮🇳TechDocterz🇮🇳 (@TechDocterz) January 23, 2023

Since the IMX564 is an all-new sensor, its details are still few and far between. The screenshot suggests the selfie camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have fewer total megapixels. Also, it verifies that the top-end Galaxy S-series smartphone will house an enigmatic ISOCELL sensor.

Upfront, the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to house a 12MP ISOCELL 3LU sensor, while some reports claim it will come with a 40MP ISOCELL GH1 sensor like its predecessor. However, there is a possibility that the name could be wrong since Samsung hasn't officially revealed it yet.

Alternatively, the company might have developed an all-new 12MP ISOCELL (3LU) sensor just for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. More details about this purported sensor could be revealed during the Unpacked event.