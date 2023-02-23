Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones earlier this month. Now, the Korean brand is prepping to launch new mid-range smartphones under its well-received Galaxy A-series. According to an earlier report, the mid-range phones could go official in March.

Ahead of their rumoured launch date, the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A34 have made appearances online in the form of leaked renders. Moreover, the upcoming handsets' specs and features have been revealed. These pieces of vital information come from 91mobiles Hindi.

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, official marketing pics showing the colors.#GalaxyA54 #galaxya34

RT appreciated, as always! pic.twitter.com/5pnUFxtHeo — Hassan Shah (@hassantheshah) February 22, 2023

The report gives us a glimpse into the outward appearances of the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones. The recently leaked renders corroborate past leaks. The renders confirm that the phones will house circular camera modules that are aligned vertically. This rear camera setup resembles the camera modules on the Galaxy S23 series.

It is also worth mentioning that the Galaxy A54 was recently listed on Samsung's official website with a higher repairability score than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The renders confirm the presence of a notched display on the Galaxy A35 5G. Now, let's check out the leaked specifications of the two upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A54 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch sAMOLED panel that supports a Full HD resolution. Moreover, the screen delivers a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. The word on the street is that the handset will pack an Exynos 1380 SoC under the hood.

The processor could be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, the Galaxy A54 houses a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP macro lens on the back. Upfront, it features a 32MP shooter for selfies. Also, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

A robust 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will be powering up the entire system. The device reportedly carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack, OTG, NFC, and dual SIM. Lastly, the phone boots Android 13 with a layer of OneUI 5.0 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A34 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch sAMOLED panel that supports a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will probably use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to draw the power. The phone could ship with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A34 measures 161 x 78 x 8mm and weighs 199 grams. Furthermore, the handset has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro/bokeh lens on the back. For selfies, it uses a 13MP front-mounted shooter. The Galaxy A34 5G is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

This cell will probably support 25W fast charging. The handset will boot Android 13 with OneUI 5.0 software on top. Also, it has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A34 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, OTG, NFC, and dual SIM support.