Details about the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone have been popping up on the internet lately. Now, more pieces of vital information regarding the handset's colour options have surfaced online.

Noted tipster Max Jambor has revealed details about the OnePlus 11 smartphone's colour variants. Also, the leaker has divulged the colour options' marketing names.

Past leaks suggest OnePlus will unveil a new smartphone dubbed OnePlus 11 next month in China. To recap, Qualcomm recently took the wraps off the much-awaited Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

After the mobile platform's unveiling, OnePlus announced it will launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip-backed smartphone.

The word on the street is that this mysterious device will launch in China in December carrying the OnePlus 11 moniker. Some reports claim the Chinese consumer electronics giant will focus more on the design and performance of the upcoming flagship phone.

Jambor suggests the OnePlus 11 will be available for purchase in two colour options. These include Matte Black and Glossy Green. However, OnePlus might unveil more colourways for the handset during the launch event next month.

A OnePlus 11 prototype with a ceramic build was recently spotted online. The purported handset has a metal middle frame. The OnePlus 11 might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that delivers a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the screen features a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner for the selfie camera. Also, the handset will reportedly feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Upfront, the OnePlus 11 might feature a 16MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling. The rear panel will house a 50MP primary camera sensor, according to some reports.

Aside from this, the OnePlus 11 could get a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom on the back. The handset will reportedly boot Android 13 OS with a layer of OxygenOS 13 on top.

A robust 5,000mAh battery unit will power up the entire system. Moreover, this cell could support 100W fast charging. The phone will ship with 8GB and 16GB of RAM and offer 128GB and 256GB of storage.