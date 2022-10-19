Still riding high on the success of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is prepping to unveil its next flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S23 lineup.

The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly planning to launch the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones in 2023. However, key details about the upcoming flagship offerings have already started popping up on the internet.

If Samsung sticks to its launch pattern, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event could occur either in January or February. The company is expected to take the wraps off its next flagship smartphones at the impending event.

The Galaxy S23 lineup allegedly comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. However, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.

In the meantime, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone's specifications. To recap, the vanilla Galaxy S23 model recently appeared on the Geekbench database with some key details.

The base Galaxy S23 model will carry a more reasonable price tag than other Galaxy S23 series models. The handset could make its global debut in 2023 alongside the other smartphones in the lineup.

Now, Brar has shared the specifications of the vanilla Galaxy S23 ahead of its rumoured 2023 launch. First off, the standard model will use a 3900mAh battery to draw its juices.

This is a significant upgrade from the 3700mAh battery that powers up the vanilla Galaxy S22 model. Moreover, Brar suggests the Galaxy S23 will offer 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Also, the handset is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen will reportedly support a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

A set of newly leaked design renders shows a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. This cutout will accommodate the selfie camera.

Likewise, the rear panel will feature circular camera cutouts to house three sensors. The Galaxy S23 could come with a 50MP main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support.

Aside from this, the phone will have a 10MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor on the back. Upfront, the phone houses a 10MP shooter for capturing selfies.

Samsung will probably launch the Galaxy S23 with 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the device could be available for purchase in 128G and 256GB of internal storage options.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Past leaks suggest the phone will run Android 13 OS with a layer of One UI 5.0 on top.

So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 will be a slightly upgraded version of the current-gen Galaxy S22. Also, it will adopt a new design that aligns more with the Ultra model.