The next-gen Samsung flagship smartphones are on the verge of going official as part of the Galaxy S23 series. The existing Galaxy S22 lineup has garnered skyrocketing popularity among users.

So, there's understandably a lot of hype around the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The word on the street is that Samsung will unveil the lineup either in January or February 2023.

Moreover, the upcoming series will reportedly comprise three smartphones. This includes the base Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra model.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 model will reportedly be the most compact offering in the upcoming series. Now, the vanilla Galaxy S23 has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website.

As expected, the Geekbench listing divulges some of the key specifications of the base Galaxy S23 model. Also, it sheds some light on the handset's CPU performance.

First off, the listing confirms the Samsung Galaxy S23 carries model number SM-S911U. According to a report by GizmoChina, this is probably the US variant of the handset.

Furthermore, the phone's motherboard is codenamed Kalama. The SoC that powers the device has a prime core that clocks at 3.36GHz. Moreover, it includes four cores clocking at 2.80GHz.

The SoC also features three efficiency cores that clock at 2.02GHz. Aside from this, the listing confirms the presence of an Adreno 740 GPU. So, it is safe to assume that the base Galaxy S23 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Moreover, the phone will ship with 8GB of RAM and boot the latest Android 13 OS. The 8GB RAM variant could offer 128GB of internal storage. The 12GB RAM model will probably come with 256GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy S23 gained 1524 and 4597 points on the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5. These results indicate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will not bring any major advancements over its predecessor as far as CPU performance is concerned.

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 series will be available for purchase in multiple colour options. You can choose between Light Pink, Green, Black, and Beige colourways.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera.

Also, there will be a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto camera on the back. For selfies, the phone will use a 12MP front-mounted shooter. The Galaxy S23 could use a larger battery than its precursor but retain most of its specifications.