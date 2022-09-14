The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the upcoming smartphone has made multiple appearances online in the form of leaks. Now, another vital piece of information about Samsung's highly-anticipated flagship smartphone has surfaced online.

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the camera setup of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some reports suggested that the handset will feature a mammoth 200MP camera sensor on the back. Regrettably, details of this purported 200MP camera sensor were still few and far between.

Now, noted leakster Ice Universe divulged key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's photography department. According to the tipster, the handset will come with a 200MP ISOCELL camera sensor with a sensor size of 1/1.3-inch. Furthermore, this huge camera sensor is tipped to deliver 0.6µm pixels and boasts an F1.7 aperture.

To recap, the Galaxy S22 Ultra housed a 108MP primary camera with 0.8µm pixels. Moreover, this camera had an F1.8 aperture. In other words, the rumoured 200MP camera sensor will come with smaller pixels. However, it will be capable of taking more light in since it has a wider aperture.

According to SamMobile, it is unclear whether the 200MP camera sensor is really an upgrade or a downgrade compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Nevertheless, the new camera sensor could bring notable improvements in zoom performance at non-native zoom levels. Also, it is worth mentioning here that smaller pixels usually produce higher noise. This is generally seen in videos because pixel binning isn't carried out during videos. So, it looks like the Korean smartphone giant is chasing numbers rather than quality.

However, these speculations will be put to rest once the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes its debut sometime early next year. The smartphone is tipped to adopt the same design as its predecessor. Some reports claimed it would get a faster processor and a larger ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung equips its next flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Also, the word on the street is that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will boot Android 13 with One UI 5 on top.