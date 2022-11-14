The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to break cover alongside the other Galaxy S23 series smartphones next year. In the meantime, key details about the much-awaited flagship phone continue to surface online.

The internet is teeming with all sorts of leaks that showcases the Galaxy S23 Ultra's design in full glory. Likewise, there's a lot of hype surrounding the handset's newfangled camera setup that comprises a mammoth 200MP shooter.

If an alleged camera sample of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is anything to go by, the 200MP camera sensor is actually worth the hype. The Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were reportedly used to capture three photos of a pumpkin.

Noted leaker I ice universe recently shared these photos on the Chinese social media network Weibo. Notably, these photos seem to have been captured with main cameras, cropped, and then manually zoomed in to provide a closer look.

So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP main sensor was used to capture this sample photo. Interestingly, the colour reproduction of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is similar to its predecessor.

The device seems to saturate colours more than the Google Pixel 7 Pro. As a result, the scenery appears higher in contrast. These zoomed-in and cropped photos focus more on the level of detail.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra surpasses the other two phones as far as details are concerned. The photos captured using the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro appear withered next to the sample shot captured with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra sample shot shows more details on the pumpkin. However, it is worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't out yet.

So, the upcoming handset is still running pre-release firmware. Samsung will likely make the camera software even better before the Galaxy S23 lineup hits store shelves in 2023.

In addition to a 200MP main camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could house a 12MP ultra-wide and two 10MP telephoto cameras on the back. The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly prepping to unveil the Galaxy S23 Ultra either in January or the first week of February 2023.