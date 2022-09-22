Samsung will reportedly announce its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series smartphones in February 2023. Now, a new leak suggests the Korean smartphone giant will unveil another product at the forthcoming launch event.

A wide range of Samsung devices offers wireless charging support. This feature lets you drop your phone on the charging pad and watch it juice up within a few minutes.

Samsung recently started selling wireless charging pads as optional accessories. The move has pitted the company against Anker and Spigen in the wireless charger segment.

According to a report by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on a wireless charging hub. Moreover, the report claims the company will launch it alongside the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

This wireless charging accessory's name includes the word "Hub." So, the new wireless charger could be capable of simultaneously charging multiple devices. For instance, it could charge Galaxy smartphones and smartwatches at the same time.

Also, the purported charging hub could be capable of recharging devices that don't support wireless charging. The report suggests the Wireless Charger Hub will probably succeed the Wireless Charger Trio.

To recall, Samsung released the Wireless Charger Trio alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Watch 3, Z Fold 2, and Buds Live back in 2020. The word on the street is that Samsung's new wireless charging accessory will break cover alongside the Galaxy S22 series successor next year.

Specifications and pricing details about the Wireless Charger Hub are still scarce. However, it is likely to carry the same price tag as the Wireless Charger Trio. For those unaware, the Wireless Charger Trio retailed for $99 at launch.

Interestingly, past leaks indicate Samsung is working on a charger with model number EP-P9500. However, it is unclear whether this model number belongs to the upcoming Wireless Charger Hub.

The Wireless Charging Hub isn't likely to adopt the same design as its predecessor, which has a flat surface. The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn't compatible with flat wireless chargers unless you remove the D-Buckle strap. Samsung recently addressed this issue as well by releasing a Charging Cradle.