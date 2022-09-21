There's no dearth of knock-off iPhones in the market. As soon as Apple unveils its latest iPhones, a wide range of fake models with similar features hit the store shelves. The recently unveiled iPhone 14 series is no exception.

However, this time around, leading smartphone manufacturers are planning to copy a popular iPhone 14 feature. If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Xiaomi is working on a Dynamic Island-like feature for its upcoming smartphones.

In other words, forthcoming Xiaomi smartphones could get a Dynamic Island-like feature. For those unaware, Dynamic Island is the most notable feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Also, these iPhones boast an impressive array of awe-inspiring features, including satellite connectivity and always-on display.

Now, iPhone fanatics are heaping praises on the new Dynamic Island notification area and other features. So, a myriad of Android manufacturers is reportedly prepping to follow in the footsteps of the Cupertino-based tech behemoth. Notably, Android smartphone companies are gearing up to replicate the Dynamic Island feature.

A Xiaomi theme developer recently created a Dynamic Island-style feature for Android devices running the MIUI skin. Now, the Chinese smartphone giant is reportedly inspecting a new theme dubbed Grumpy UI. However, this purported theme is in Chinese. So, it is unclear whether the theme will arrive on non-Chinese devices after receiving Xiaomi's approval.

The word on the street is that the upcoming Redmi K60 smartphone from Xiaomi will get a Dynamic Island-like feature. This feature will reportedly carry the "Smart Island" moniker. The speculation started after Xiaomi President Lu Weibing replied to a Weibo user who asked if they "really need a smart Island" on their Xiaomi handsets.

The Weibo user urged Xiaomi to equip its upcoming Redmi K60 smartphone with the iPhone 14 Pro model's top design feature. Other users appeared to agree that a Dynamic Island-like feature will enhance the overall appeal of the new Redmi smartphone.

The rumour mill also began churning out speculations around the possibility of Xiaomi working on a Dynamic Island-style feature for its new smartphones. Some reports, on the other hand, suggest Weibing was simply assuring users that the feature isn't necessary on Xiaomi smartphones.

Moreover, tech journalist Kacper Skrzypek claims Xiaomi isn't prepping to bring a Dynamic Island-like feature to its smartphones. Also, Xiaomi has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see iPhone 14 Pro's popular feature coming to next-gen Xiaomi phones.