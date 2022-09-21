Google has been creating a buzz lately as it prepares to unveil a myriad of highly anticipated products next month. The search engine will be hosting its Pixel event on October 6. This event will start at 10:00 AM ET.

Now, the American tech firm is sparing no effort to create hype around its upcoming devices, especially the Pixel 7 series. Google is tipped to launch a couple of new smartphones under its Pixel series in October.

The next Pixel smartphones will carry the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro monikers. Now, Pixel fans are waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the Pixel 6 series successors. In the meantime, vital pieces of information regarding the handsets continue to surface online.

On top of that, Google is leaving no unturned to tease the Pixel 7 series' top features. design, and more. In line with this, the tech behemoth has launched its advertising campaign for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. Google recently released its first ad to reveal the preorders date.

The official Made by Google YouTube channel has shared a 46-second video titled "First Impressions." The video incorporates the reactions of some "lucky members of #TeamPixel." However, some reports suggest these people are actors. According to a 9To5Google report, one of the individuals reacting to the Pixel device is British actor Michael Dappah.

Also, these people are seemingly reacting to Pixel 7 Pro for the first time. Interestingly, the phone can't be seen until the very end. This is pretty unexpected, considering that Google has already showcased the Pixel 7 Pro several times. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is already live on Google's official online store.

Towards the end of the video, one of the reactors is surprised to know there's a watch as well. This is a major sign that the Google Pixel Watch will be in the offing at the October 6 event. Furthermore, these Pixel devices are slated to go up for pre-order on the same day as the event.

To recall, reputable sources had confirmed the pre-order date for the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch in early August. Google also confirms the date through a small print in the new teaser video. So, it is safe to assume that the rumoured October 13 shipping date could also prove to be true. However, Google hasn't revealed the exact shipping date yet.