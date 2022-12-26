The much-awaited Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones have appeared multiple times on the Geekbench benchmarking website over the last few weeks.

To those unaware, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

However, these benchmark scores were pretty disappointing, especially considering that the Galaxy S23 series is expected to pack an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The poor scores could be because the Korean tech giant is still working on the next Galaxy S-series phones. With the rumoured Galaxy S23 series launch around the corner, things are starting to look better for the Galaxy S23 Ultra as far as benchmark scores are concerned.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra gained more points on Geekbench's multi-core test than other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets. In fact, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gained the highest multi-core score of 5179.

However, Samsung fans shouldn't get too excited just yet. Notably, benchmark scores don't guarantee exceptional real-life performance.

In fact, if you are restlessly waiting to get your hands on the Galaxy S23, SamMobile suggests you should lower your expectations. The benchmark scores of the vanilla Galaxy S23 align with the Galaxy S22 series.

That could be due to the smaller form factor of the base model. The components are probably packed more tightly, leaving little space to release heat as efficiently as the other Galaxy S23 series models.

However, this is speculation; readers should take these scores with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, Samsung will put these rumours to rest at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Still, it seems safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 series will offer an outstanding performance since the lineup will reportedly pack an overlocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The overall performance will be lacklustre if Samsung compromises the battery life of the next flagship smartphones. It will be a shame if the company deviates its focus only on achieving peak performance that most users might not even need in day-to-day use.