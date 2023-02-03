Much to the delight of Samsung fans, the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones went official at the recently concluded Unpacked 2023 event. This was also the Korean smartphone giant's first in-person event since 2020. To those unaware, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra bears a striking resemblance to the outgoing Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ do not draw inspiration from their predecessors as far as design is concerned. Notably, the Galaxy S23 trio has received significant hardware changes.

For instance, the Galaxy S23 family comes with a more competent cooling system that has a larger heat dissipation space. Tipster Ice Universe compared the vapor chambers of the Galaxy S23 series to the Galaxy S22 series in a short animation.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra outperforms the Galaxy S22 Ultra in early GPU benchmark

Apparently, the newly launched Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones feature a massive dissipation area. As a result, all three Galaxy S23 series smartphones provide better cooling than their precursors. The base Galaxy S23 model has vapor chambers. This is a significant upgrade from the vanilla Galaxy S22 which uses graphite pads.

The heat dissipation area of Samsung Galaxy S23 series is increased, as shown in the figure. pic.twitter.com/XkTW91vIm2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2023

The aforesaid animation shows the change in chamber sizes. Also, it is worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S23 lineup packs a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. So, the handsets aren't likely to have any heating issues, unlike last year's models.

Moreover, the processor is paired with LPDDRX5 RAM and ample UFS 4.0 storage. This will further boost the overall performance of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Despite getting a notable design change, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ seem to retain the specifications of the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, has received some prominent hardware changes. For instance, it houses a mammoth 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the back. In other words, the S23 Ultra will deliver a superior photography experience compared to last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that supports a QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440) resolution. The screen delivers a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate as well. Also, the display reportedly delivers max brightness of 2,000 nits.

On top of the screen, there's a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for additional protection. A robust 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. This cell supports 10W wireless and 45W wired charging. Lastly, the Ultra is available for purchase in some highly appealing colour options.