Much to the delight of its huge fanbase, Samsung is prepping to unveil three new flagship smartphones under the fan-favourite Galaxy S-series. We will get our first glimpse at the Galaxy S23 series trio during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

In the meantime, the rumour mill continues to churn out speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, a new leak has shed some light on the Galaxy S23 series' pricing ahead of launch.

To recap, the Galaxy S20 series carried a starting price of $999, Notably, this was $100 more than the asking price of the Galaxy S10. However, the Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy S21 series with a starting price of $799 due to disappointing sales.

The Galaxy S22 lineup brought a myriad of significant improvements over its predecessor. For instance, it had improved cameras and an S Pen on the Ultra model. Still, the company didn't increase the Galaxy S22 series' pricing.

Now, a report by 9To5Google suggests Samsung might increase the pricing of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. According to the report, Samsung will probably increase the pricing of the next-gen Galaxy S series smartphones by $100 in the US.

The 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 will reportedly cost AU$1,350. Likewise, the 256GB version will set you back AU$1,450. The Galaxy S23+ with 128GB storage will retail for AU$1,650, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will carry a steep price tag of AU$1,950.

In other words, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost $899, $1,099, and $1,299, respectively in the US. The higher pricing for the Galaxy S23 lineup can be attributed to rising inflation and higher component costs.

However, you can avail yourself of an unmissable discount simply by pre-ordering a Galaxy S23 series smartphone. Some reports claim Samsung will be doling out free storage upgrades to those who pre-order the upcoming smartphone.

For instance, you'd get the 256GB version for the price of a 128GB version of the phone. Aside from this, you might get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for free.

Likewise, you can get a $50 Samsung Store Credit by pre-reserving a Galaxy S23 smartphone in the US. You can get $100 Samsung Store Credit if you pre-reserve two Galaxy devices.