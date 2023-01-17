Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are expected to bring notable upgrades over their predecessors. The entire S23 lineup will boast an impressive array of upgrades across various departments.

The Galaxy S23 series could get major connectivity upgrades as well, according to past leaks. Now, the rumour mill has churned out new speculation surrounding the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy 23 Ultra's connectivity features.

According to a new rumour (via RGcloudS), the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy 23 Ultra will support Wi-Fi 7. Likewise, the standard Galaxy S23 model will use UWB (Ultra-Wide Band).

According to Twitter user RGcloudS, the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will support Wi-Fi 7. The Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) isn't likely to come to devices until next year.

To those unaware, Wi-Fi 7 is capable of theoretically reaching a maximum speed of 30Gbps. Furthermore, the source suggests the base Galaxy S23 model will only support Wi-Fi 6 rather than supporting the new Wi-Fi 7 standard.

Even the standard Galaxy S23 model will adopt Ultra-Wide Band, which is a significant connectivity upgrade. The current-gen base Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models do not support UWB connectivity.

However, it looks like Samsung will change that soon with the Galaxy S23 series. In fact, the Galaxy S23 will be the first vanilla variant in a flagship lineup to come with UWB support.

As a result, the base Galaxy S23 model will get more advanced features. For instance, the phone might use the SmartThings Find feature to offer more accuracy. Aside from this, the Galaxy S23 users will be able to use the handset as a UWB-based digital car key.

It is also worth mentioning here that previously surfaced FCC documents do not hint at Wi-Fi 7 support for the Plus model. Also, it doesn't confirm the presence of UWB for the standard Galaxy S23 model.

So, readers are advised to take these speculations surrounding the connectivity upgrades with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, Samsung will put these rumours to rest during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

