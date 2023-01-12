The Galaxy S23 series comprises the most awaited Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. The Korean smartphone giant is on the verge of hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The event will take place on February 1. Notably, the company will be taking the wraps off various products at the Unpacked 2023 event. The Galaxy S23 series trio is expected to break cover along with a slew of other devices during the impending event.

Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy S23 leak intensity has understandably increased. As a result, a new leaked picture showcasing the dummy units of the three upcoming flagship phones has popped up on the internet.

Regrettably, the image does not shed light on the hardware department of the devices. Nonetheless, it reveals pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 series smartphones' size difference.

Also, the image gives us a side-by-side size comparison between the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

To those unaware, dummy units usually allow case manufacturers to make accessories even before the devices go official. Alternatively, some shops use these dummy units for display.

However, it is worth mentioning here that dummy units usually have inaccurate camera apertures and finish. Yet, the overall dimensions of these units normally align with the official products.

This isn't the first time photos of Galaxy S23 dummy units have been spotted online. However, this is the first time all three Galaxy S23 series phones have appeared next to each other.

S23, S23 Ultra, S23 Plus dummies pic.twitter.com/xqhTLMjvcO — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) January 11, 2023

This image was originally shared by leaker Sonny Dickson via a tweet. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ unsurprisingly adopt the same design. However, the Plus model is slightly larger than the vanilla variant.

The handsets have flat back panels and round corners. The rear panels of each model house a triple camera setup. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, sports a boxier design.

Notably, the rear panel of the Ultra model isn't entirely flat. Instead, it has curves around the edges. It is also the largest model. Lastly, it draws inspiration from the Galaxy S22 Ultra as far as design is concerned.

Samsung fans can now reserve the Galaxy S23 series smartphones by heading to the company's official website. Moreover, those who reserve the flagship will be eligible of getting $50 in Samsung Credit.