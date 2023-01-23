Much to the delight of Samsung fans, the Korean smartphone giant is finally on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy S22 series successors. The company is expected to announce three smartphones including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra as part of the Galaxy S23 lineup.

Samsung will host the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 to unveil the Galaxy S23 series and a myriad of other products. However, key details about the Galaxy S23 series trio have already been leaked.

For instance, the upcoming flagship smartphones' colour options and design renders were recently shared by tipster Snoopy Tech. Also, some official-looking live images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's retail box have popped up on the internet.

Ahead of the launch, renowned leaker Evan Blass has shared the pre-order marketing teaser of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The recently leaked renders showcase the Galaxy S23 series' rear panel in full glory.

The images show the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ in two eye-catching colourways including Misty Lilac and Cotton Flower. The leaked render confirms the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in an equally appealing Botanic Green shade.

In the photography department, the Ultra variant will feature a quad camera setup on the back. The standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, will come with three rear-mounted cameras.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S23 series: New leak hints at a price hike for South Korea

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23+ will feature a slightly larger 6.6-inch display that supports Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both handsets will ship with 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB of onboard storage capacity. The standard Galaxy S23 and S23+ will come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the back. Upfront, both phones will feature a 12MP selfie camera.

The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a mammoth 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel. This display will support a QHD+ resolution, coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the Ultra model will pack an overclocked version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device will have a huge 200MP main camera on the back. Aside from this, it will feature 12MP ultrawide and two 10MP telephoto cameras.

For selfies, the Galaxy S Ultra will rely on a front-mounted 12MP camera. The Galaxy S23 series will boot Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1 skin on top. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could pack a 3900mAh battery and 4700mAh battery, respectively.

Both handsets will support 15W wireless and 25W wired fast charging. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will use a 5,000mAh battery to draw its juices. This cell will probably support 45W fast charging. All three handsets will carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance as well.