Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Leaked promo images reveal compatibility details, signature colours
Samsung Galaxy S23 series promo images have surfaced online ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Here's what they reveal.
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. Ahead of the launch, we have seen a fair share of leaks and speculations surrounding the upcoming S-series smartphones.
Now, a set of recently leaked promo images have revealed the signature colours of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to the images, the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in an eye-catching Botanic Green colour option.
The Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, will be available in an equally appealing Misty Lilac shade. Lastly, the base Galaxy S23 will be up for grabs in a stunning Cotton Flower colourway.
In addition to this, the Galaxy S23 series trio will retail in a Phantom Black colour option. It is worth noting that the leaked promo images have been shared by reliable tipster SnoopyTech.
The promo images give us a glimpse into the S23 lineup's design. Also, they shed some light on the Galaxy S23 series' compatibility with the Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and other Samsung devices.
The Ultra model adopts a boxy design but sports a curved display. Moreover, the screen has a punch-hole cutout for the centrally aligned selfie camera.
The rear panel houses three camera sensors. However, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ feature a flat frame and rounded edges. The back panel has three ring-like cutouts for the camera sensors.
Also, the Galaxy S23 series Australian prices have surfaced online (via WinFuture). The vanilla Galaxy S23 model carries a starting price of AUS $1,350. Likewise, the starting price of the Galaxy S23+ is $1,650.
The base model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra could set you back around $1,950. As expected, the Galaxy S23 series carries a steeper price tag than its predecessor.
For comparison, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and S22 Ultra cost AUS $1,249, AUS $1,549, and AUS $1,849, respectively. The complete specification sheet of the Galaxy S23 series has also surfaced online.
