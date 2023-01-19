Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. Ahead of the launch, we have seen a fair share of leaks and speculations surrounding the upcoming S-series smartphones.

Now, a set of recently leaked promo images have revealed the signature colours of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to the images, the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in an eye-catching Botanic Green colour option.

The Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, will be available in an equally appealing Misty Lilac shade. Lastly, the base Galaxy S23 will be up for grabs in a stunning Cotton Flower colourway.

In addition to this, the Galaxy S23 series trio will retail in a Phantom Black colour option. It is worth noting that the leaked promo images have been shared by reliable tipster SnoopyTech.

The promo images give us a glimpse into the S23 lineup's design. Also, they shed some light on the Galaxy S23 series' compatibility with the Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and other Samsung devices.

The Ultra model adopts a boxy design but sports a curved display. Moreover, the screen has a punch-hole cutout for the centrally aligned selfie camera.

The rear panel houses three camera sensors. However, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ feature a flat frame and rounded edges. The back panel has three ring-like cutouts for the camera sensors.

Also, the Galaxy S23 series Australian prices have surfaced online (via WinFuture). The vanilla Galaxy S23 model carries a starting price of AUS $1,350. Likewise, the starting price of the Galaxy S23+ is $1,650.

The base model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra could set you back around $1,950. As expected, the Galaxy S23 series carries a steeper price tag than its predecessor.

For comparison, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and S22 Ultra cost AUS $1,249, AUS $1,549, and AUS $1,849, respectively. The complete specification sheet of the Galaxy S23 series has also surfaced online.