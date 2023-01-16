Samsung's long-rumoured Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are on the verge of going official. The Korean smartphone giant will host a launch event to unveil its next Galaxy S-series flagship phones on February 1.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, the protective cases of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have surfaced online courtesy of tipster Evan Blass.

These protective cases will be available for purchase via Samsung and its retail partners. According to the images shared by the leaker, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get two types of protective covers.

Samsung will offer a regular snap-on shell for the upcoming flagship smartphone. Aside from this, Galaxy S23 Ultra users can purchase a classic-style flip case.

Moreover, you will be able to choose between a slew of appealing colour options. These include Misty Lilac (pink or lavender), Botanic Green, Cotton Flower (cream), and Phantom Black.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 lineup will reportedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra could sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will support a peak brightness of 2200 nits. In other words, the device will sport a brighter display than the iPhone 14 Pro series. For optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will house a 200MP main camera, two 10MP telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, on the other hand, have a triple rear camera setup. The devices have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. They sport 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch AMOLED panels, respectively.

The screen supports Full HD+ resolutions and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays have a cutout for the selfie camera. The standard Galaxy S23 could get a 3900mAh battery, while the S23 Plus might use a 4700mAh battery to draw its juices.

The Galaxy S23 series trio will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top. A 5000mAh battery with at least 15W wireless and 25W fast charging support will power up the S23 Ultra.