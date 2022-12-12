The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones are on the verge of going official. So, noted tipsters and leakers are sparring no effort to reveal key details about the flagship smartphones ahead of launch.

In line with this, reliable leakster Ice Universe shared some more information regarding the Galaxy S23 series' camera setup. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 series' camera will get a 25 percent performance boost.

The 200MP camera sensor could be the most notable camera improvement on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Aside from this, Samsung is reportedly planning to make 8K videos more seamless.

Now, Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S23 series will support significantly improved video recording capabilities. The Galaxy S23 series smartphones will reportedly record 8K video at 30 FPS (frames per second).

To recap, the Galaxy S22 series supports 8K video recording at 24 FPS. Recording 8K videos at 30 FPS could minimize the motion blur that is common in 8K 24 FPS video recording.

Notably, 24 FPS delivers a classic "cinematic film" look. However, with the 30 FPS video recording capabilities, Galaxy S23 users will be able to create more steady videos without any choppiness.

This could come in handy for creative projects and several other purposes. A Twitter user took to the comment section to suggest the Galaxy S23 series should support 4K video recording at 120 FPS.

The Twitter user claims, "4k 120 > 8k 30." It is also worth mentioning here that the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra does not have 4K video recording at 120 FPS. This recording ability would allow users to slow down the video to 30 or 40 FPS.

As a result, the video will turn out to be more cinematic. Also, some Twitter users believe the 8K video recording feature is a mere gimmick.

The international version of the Galaxy S23 will reportedly get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This chipset is expected to support "up to 8K 30fps or 4K 120fps video capture."

However, Ice Universe predicts the Galaxy S23 lineup will support 8K video recording at 30 FPS, rather than 4K video recording at 120 FPS.