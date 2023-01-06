Details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series' price have surfaced online ahead of launch courtesy of a reliable tipster.

According to the tipster, this piece of vital information comes from a South Korean telecom company. If the leaked prices are genuine, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra won't be easy on the pocketbook.

In other words, the highly-anticipated 2023 flagship phones might see a significant price hike. Notably, the leaked prices for the Galaxy S23 lineup have been shared by tipster Connor via a tweet.

[Rumor]

Galaxy S23 Series Price from Korea.

Source from SKTelecom.



S23 : 1,199,000won ($933)

S23+ : 1,397,000won ($1096)

S23 Ultra : 1,599,400won ($1253) pic.twitter.com/khjsGpbRPg — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) January 5, 2023

The tipster claims the prices have been leaked by Korea's SKTelecom. Alternatively, the prices listed for the Galaxy S23 series trio could be from a random tipster.

So, readers are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt. The next flagship phones from Samsung are expected to boast upgraded specs and improved features.

A price increase is not at all surprising considering the upcoming smartphones will offer upgraded specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 1,599,400 won (about $1,253)

Samsung Galaxy S23+: 1,397,000 won (about $1,094)

Samsung Galaxy S23: 1,199,000 won (about $932)

For comparison, The launch price of the Galaxy S22 in Korea was 999,900 won (about $785). Likewise, the Galaxy S22+ costs 1,199,000 won (about $932) in the country.

Lastly, the highest-end Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a starting price of 1,452,000 won (about $1,140). For this price, you can get the 256GB variant. So, the rumoured prices for the Galaxy S23 lineup have a 10 to 20 percent hike as compared to its predecessor.

Let's take a look at the potential prices for the Galaxy S23 series in the United States as compared to the Galaxy S22 starting price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,321 ($1,199 +10.15%) – $1,299 (expected price)

Samsung Galaxy S23+: $1,164 ($999 +16.5%) – $1,099 (expected price)

Samsung Galaxy S23: $958 ($799 +19.9%) – $899 (expected price)

So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 series will cost about $100 more than the outgoing Galaxy S22 series in the US. According to the same source, the Galaxy S23 lineup will go official in February.

Moreover, the next S-series flagship phones will be reportedly available for advance booking from February 7 to February 16. The Galaxy S23 series will go on pre-order from February 13 to February 16.