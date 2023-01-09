The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is reportedly around the corner. All sorts of speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23 trio are floating around the rumour mill.

The Korean smartphone giant refrained from divulging details regarding its next Galaxy S-series phones until now. Samsung's Columbia division recently shared a Galaxy S23 series teaser invite.

As expected, the teaser shed some light on the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. Earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will break cover on February 1.

However, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet. Yet, some pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 series trio have surfaced online via the aforesaid teaser invite.

Noted leaker Snoopy Tech has revealed the Galaxy S23 series' RAM, storage, and colour options. Aside from this, Snoopy Tech has shared other details about the upcoming handsets.

S23 Series:



DM1/S23: 8/128, 8/256

DM2/S23 Plus: 8/256, 8/512

DM3/S23 Ultra: 8/256, 12/512 (probably 12/1TB via Samsung-Store)



DM = 💎



Colours for all three devices:

Botanic Green

Misty Lilac

Phantom Black

Cotton Flower

More only via Samsung-Store — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 7, 2023

For instance, the tipster claims the Galaxy S23 series will ship with at least 8GB of RAM. This will be the base model. The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will come with up to 12GB of RAM.

Also, the Ultra model will offer a whopping 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra base model will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S23 series: New leak out of Korea hint at a significant price hike

Alternatively, you will be able to get your hands on a 12GB RAM+ 512GB storage model as well. Likewise, the base model of the Galaxy S23+ will offer 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of onboard storage.

Aside from this, the Galaxy S23+ will be available in an 8GB RAM+512GB storage model. The entry-level base Galaxy S23 model will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage.

Notably, only the vanilla model will be available in a 128GB storage variant. According to tipster Snoopy, the Galaxy S23 series will launch in Cotton Flower, Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, and Botanic Green colour options.

The company is likely to launch more colourways that will be only available in Samsung E-store. DSCC's Ross Young claims Samsung will produce less volume of the Red, Light Green, Light Blue, and Grey colour options.

Finally seeing some new colors on the S23 Series, although much lower volume than the main 4 colors. The new colors on the S23 Ultra include Gray, Light Blue, Light Green and Red in addition to Beige, Black, Green and Light Pink. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 6, 2023

Snoopy Tech recently shared high-res images of the main colour options of upcoming Galaxy S22 series successors. Also, the Galaxy S23 series specifications have popped up on the internet.