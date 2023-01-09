Samsung fans have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Much to their delight, the Korean smartphone giant's website accidentally confirmed the Galaxy S23 launch date.

Aside from this, Samsung's official website has revealed key details about the Galaxy S23 series pre-registration offer.

A teaser image for the impending Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event has been shared by Estonian retailer Euronics (via @sondesix). Aside from confirming the launch date, the image reveals an exciting pre-registration offer for the Galaxy S23 lineup.

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 teaser, along with its registration page has appeared on an Estonian retailer website. pic.twitter.com/4ZdpWB28W7 — Alvin (@sondesix) January 7, 2023

According to the image, those who pre-register for the Galaxy S23 and purchase it as soon as it goes up for sale in the country will get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung will probably provide similar offers in several other markets as well.

To those unaware, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is one of Samsung's best pairs of TWS (truly wireless) earbuds for a Galaxy device. These feature-laden truly wireless earbuds would normally set you back $229.99 in the US.

Notably, Samsung isn't likely to unveil its next flagship earbuds anytime soon. So, this is an unmissable deal for those waiting to buy the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Read more CES 2023: Samsung Flex Hybrid prototype display for future laptops unveiled

Samsung is likely to announce more pre-order deals during the Galaxy S23 series launch event on February 1, 2023. The company could lure more buyers by offering Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or the Galaxy Buds 2 for free with the Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 series could bring notable upgrades over the outgoing Galaxy S22 lineup. The new flagship smartphones will reportedly boast improvements in the camera, performance, and display departments.

All three handsets are expected to pack an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Moreover, some earlier reports show that the phones will ship with faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ are likely to get bigger batteries than their predecessors. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain the same 5,000mAh battery that powers up the Galaxy S22 Ultra.