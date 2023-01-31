Samsung will be unveiling its highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung is sparing no effort to keep key details about its next-gen flagship smartphones under wraps.

Still, we know almost everything there's to know about the upcoming Galaxy S-series of smartphones, thanks to noted tipsters and leakers. The Galaxy S23 trio is expected to bring some major upgrades over its predecessors. On the downside, some reports claim the handsets will carry steep price tags.

The recently leaked pricing of the Galaxy S23 for Germany aligned with those reports. While nothing is set in stone yet, the pricing of the Galaxy S23 for the Czech Republic has also surfaced online. The new leak confirms the Galaxy S23 series will cost more than the outgoing Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

A Czech Republic-based consumer electronics retailer, Smarty has developed a dedicated microsite for the Galaxy S23 series phones. As expected, the microsites reveal the key specifications of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Also, the site divulges the prices and launch offers of the Galaxy S23 family.

According to Smarty, the standard version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs CZK 34,999 (about $1,599) in the Czech Republic. For this price, you get the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. That's a significant increase compared to the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which retails for CZK 509 in the country.

Moreover, the site suggests the trade-in bonus on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will be lower than the trade-in bonus on last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. To recap, Samsung offered a trade-in value of CZK 5,000 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as part of the launch offers in the Czech Republic.

Regrettably, the company will offer a trade-in bonus of just CZK 3,000 (around $137) on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In other words, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not only cost more than its predecessor, but it will also come with fewer offers.

However, the retailer claims consumers who pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be able to buy the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model for the same price as the standard variant. Notably, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will normally set you back CZK 39,499.

The aforesaid offer will be valid until February 16, 2023. So, those planning to buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the Czech Republic should either purchase or at least pre-book it before the offer expires to avoid shelling out extra money.