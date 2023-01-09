Samsung is prepping to take the wraps off its latest Galaxy S-series flagship phones. The highly anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to unveil the Galaxy S23 lineup next month during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. However, Samsung hasn't confirmed this speculation yet.

In the meantime, a new leak has revealed the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date. According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place on February 1.

Breaking！

Galaxy S23 series , February 1st! pic.twitter.com/ACKfp8hFLC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 7, 2023

This piece of information comes from the Samsung Columbia website (via 9To5 Google). Notably, the report comprises a poster that reveals the Galaxy S23 series launch date.

Aside from this, the top left corner of the leaked poster features a lilac flower. This is a major sign that the long-rumoured colour option is coming to the Galaxy S23 lineup.

This may be it:



Cotton Flower

Misty Lilac

Botanic Green

Phantom Black pic.twitter.com/bnRVIb5ZhI — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 5, 2023

The leaked teaser also showcases the rear camera setup of the Galaxy S23 series. The device houses eye-catching camera ring cutouts at the back for the three camera sensors.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the highest-end offering in the lineup. So, it is safe to assume that the Ultra model will come with premium hardware and top-notch specifications.

Past leaks have already shed light on these handsets' key details. The phones have also made appearances online through leaked design renders. The Galaxy S23 series will be available in Botanic Green, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower, and Phantom Black colours.

Under the hood, the phones will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. All three handsets will house the same 12MP selfie camera and run Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top.

Samsung will reportedly ditch the Exynos chip-backed variants for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The company could be on the verge of sending out media invites to reveal the Galaxy S23 series launch date.