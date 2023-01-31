There's understandably a lot of hype surrounding Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S-series smartphones. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphones are slated to go official during the Korean tech giant's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

In the meantime, the upcoming smartphones continue to float around the rumour mill. Also, the Galaxy S23 trio has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. To recap, the official-looking case designs for the Galaxy S23 series were recently revealed courtesy of some leaked renders.

Samsung Galaxy S23/+ & S23 Ultra Rugged Gadget Case with Stand. Guess these ones were not leaked yet. pic.twitter.com/UOBLBGCDyE — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 29, 2023

Now, a new model has popped up on the internet. The newly leaked renders showcase the Galaxy S23 Rugged Gadget Case with Stand from Samsung in full glory. As the official name suggests, this case is built to give Galaxy S23 series maximum protection from various damages.

For instance, the case features thick bumpers with rugged construction to reduce the damage caused by falls and everyday wear and tear. As if that weren't enough, it has a kickstand that enhances your content-watching experience. The ridged edges provide improved grip. The gray-tinted back panel has an intricate pattern.

However, the image does not confirm whether Samsung will launch the Rugged Gadget Case with Stand in more colourways. Also, details about the prices are still scarce. So, we will have to wait until the Unpacked event to know about the price tag this new case for the Galaxy S23 carries.

In addition to the Galaxy S23 family, Samsung will be unveiling a myriad of other new products at the Unpacked 2023 event. For instance, the much-awaited Galaxy Book 3 series of notebooks are expected to break cover during the event.

Some reports claim the much-awaited successors to the Galaxy Tab S8 models could also go official at the event. However, that's unlikely to happen given that Samsung launched follow-up tablets to the Galaxy Tab S7 after about 18 months.

Also, a report by The Elec suggests the Galaxy Tab S8 isn't likely to enter the development stage until 2023. So, the Galaxy Tab S8 could see the light of day toward the end of this year.