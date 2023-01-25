Samsung is expected to bring a myriad of notable upgrades to its next Galaxy S-series of smartphones. The upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sits above the standard Galaxy S23 and S23+ smartphones. So, it will understandably boast higher-end specs compared to its smaller counterparts.

However, it looks like all three Galaxy S23 series smartphones will not get a fan-favourite audio feature - the 3.5mm headphone port. To recap, Samsung got rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack from its high-end phones several years ago.

Notably, flagship phones that the Korean tech giant launched in mid-2019 or later do not have a 3.5mm headphone port. So, it isn't surprising that the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series trio will not have a 3.5mm headphone port.

As a result, Samsung fans that have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on one of the three upcoming Galaxy S23 series phones will have to rely on wireless earbuds for listening to music on the go. However, if you still want to use your 3.5mm wired headphones with a Galaxy S23 series smartphone, you'd need to use a USB-C dongle.

To those unaware, the company's most low-cost-to-mid-range handsets, as well as high-end phones do not have the 3.5mm audio standard. The 3.5mm audio standard is limited to only a few pocket-friendly phones from Samsung.

It is still unclear why Samsung decided to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. According to some reports, the 3.5mm headphone port interfered with the water resistance capabilities of Samsung smartphones.

And not just colors, look at he headphone jack. If the Galaxy S23 series have not required the esim support yet, better believe it’s coming. Maybe with the Fold 5 series of devices. — P (@Krazihanz) September 11, 2022

Likewise, some reports suggest the 3.5mm port restricts a few features on modern smartphones. Moreover, 3.5mm-based headphones can't perform better with firmware updates as USB-C earbuds can. Also, earbuds boast an array of impressive features such as SmartThings Find.

So, it is safe to assume that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will not mark the return of the 3.5mm headphone port. Still, Samsung usually offers bundled wireless Buds to those who pre-order their new flagship phones.

It will be interesting to see whether the company will bundle wireless earbuds with the Galaxy S23 series pre-orders as well. For now, those who reserve the Galaxy S23 on the company's official website can get $50 in Samsung Credit.

Most customers won't fancy having wires hanging out of their ears. So, the lack of the 3.5mm headphone port on the Galaxy S23 series may not be such a bad thing after all.