Samsung is only a few weeks away from taking the wraps off its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The Korean tech company recently confirmed it will host the launch event on February 1.

In fact, you can reserve the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones by heading straight to Samsung's official website. The company has also confirmed that the next-gen Galaxy S-series phones will house improved cameras.

Regrettably, it is still mum on the hardware specifications of the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Galaxy S23 series comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now, a new report has unofficially divulged key details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to the report, the Ultra model will boast multiple improvements in the audio department.

Galaxy S23 Ultra noteworthy details have been improved: 1. Speaker sound quality, especially bass, has been improved; 2. Focus problem is no longer a problem; 3.Excellent anti-shake 4. Excellent microphone.

Aside from this, the report claims the highest-end Galaxy S23 series smartphone will get a radically overhauled camera setup. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly offer superior autofocus and image stabilisation.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly get improved sound and audio recording capabilities. The top-tier flagship phone will also use better speakers that produce improved audio on lower frequencies.

In other words, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer an unparalleled listening experience even when it is not connected to Bluetooth speakers or earbuds. Lastly, the handset is expected to boast an impressive array of a microphone.

This upgrade will improve the overall experience of using the Interview recording feature and Samsung Voice Recorder. Also, it will deliver improved audio for video captured using the handset's cameras.

In other words, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be an ideal device for multimedia consumption. Also, the Ultra will come in handy for content creators since it has better video-audio recording capabilities.

The report does not mention whether these audio hardware improvements will extend to the base Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones. However, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is just a couple of weeks away.

Samsung will put all these speculations to rest during the Galaxy S23 series launch event. In the meantime, the Galaxy S23 is up for reservation.

You can get $100 worth of credit or $50 in Samsung Credit if you reserve Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy Book 3 ultrabook.