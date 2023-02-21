The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the highest-end smartphone in Samsung's recently unveiled Galaxy S23 lineup. As expected, the handset boasts top-notch specs and awe-inspiring features including a mammoth 200MP primary camera. The Galaxy S23 lineup also comprises the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+.

To recap, the Korean smartphone giant unveiled the Galaxy S23 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. However, Samsung has already started releasing the first firmware update for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The recently rolled-out February 2023 update comprises minor tweaks and a security patch.

The aforesaid update could fix the problems reported by some reviewers. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones have begun receiving the February 2023 security patch. The build number of the new update is S91xBXXU1AWBD. Samsung is currently rolling out the update to the European variants of the Galaxy S23 trio.

#GalaxyS23Ultra just picked up its first software update. The February 2023 security patch is included. pic.twitter.com/FFnffMcQFR — Zachary 'Wiki' Kew-Denniss (@shutupzac96) February 20, 2023

The Korean smartphone giant is expected to roll out the update to other regional versions of the smartphones soon. In fact, Samsung could release the update to all global regions in the coming days. However, it is worth mentioning here that the company will roll out the update to unlocked smartphones ahead of models that are carrier-locked specifically in the US.

The size of the latest update is 567MB. The Galaxy S23 series smartphone users in Europe can now check for the latest update by heading to Settings > Software update. Under the Software update tab, choose Download and install. Those who haven't received the update yet, are likely to get it in a few more days.

The update is being rolled out in stages and can also be installed manually on your Galaxy S23 series phone. Notably, the new update could bring enhanced user interface and performance to the Galaxy S23 lineup. As a result, the phone will be faster and more responsive to your input.

Aside from this, the update will reportedly include security upgrades that will protect the smartphone and user data from security risks and malicious attacks.