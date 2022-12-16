The Galaxy S23 series rumour mill is in full swing. As a result, all sorts of speculations surrounding the upcoming flagship smartphones are popping up on the internet.

If a new leak is anything to go by, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a major advantage over the base Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models.

Past leaks claim the Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast a highly efficient cooling system. However, this state-of-the-art cooling system will not be available in the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+ models.

Samsung is reportedly planning to use a customised chipset to achieve a performance boost in the Galaxy S23 range. On the downside, this cost-cutting measure could affect the Galaxy S23 and S23+ cooling systems.

Leaked details about the cooling systems used in the upcoming Samsung flagships might discourage those waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the Galaxy S22 series successors.

Noted tipster Connor (@OreXda) claims the cooling system of Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a high-end VC (vapour chamber). However, the Galaxy S23+ will only use a heat pipe-based cooling system for heat dissipation.

Moreover, the base Galaxy S23 model isn't likely to get any sort of cooling system at all. All the standard model could get are a few flexible graphite sheets coupled with some other components.

In fact, it looks like the Galaxy S23 and S23+ might get the same basic cooling systems found in the Galaxy S22 and S22+ smartphones.

It is also unclear whether Samsung will be generous in using its Gel TIM and Nano TIM (thermal interface material) for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Galaxy S22 series does not come with exceptional thermal emissions either.

For instance, the Galaxy S22 lacks a bespoke cooling system, whereas the Galaxy S22+ features a copper heat pipe. Likewise, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a double-bonded stainless steel vapour chamber.

It is also worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S23 series might pack an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. If this speculation turns out to be true, thermal management for the Galaxy S23 series will be nothing short of an arduous task.