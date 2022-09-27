The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones have been in the rumour mill for quite some time. The upcoming flagship smartphones have made multiple appearances online in the form of leaks.

The latest leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 series will bear a striking resemblance to the current Galaxy S22 series. In other words, it could retain the same design as the ongoing flagship trio.

Adopting the same design will allow Samsung to focus more on improving the UI in other ways apart from the phone's outward appearance.

Samsung is still mum on its plans to compensate for the monotonous design. A new rumour claims that the Korean smartphone giant might introduce minor hardware changes to the Galaxy S22 successors.

Notably, the latest rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have turned out to be true. However, it is worth mentioning here that these pieces of unconfirmed information are subject to change.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will reportedly resemble the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, respectively. However, the upcoming smartphones are tipped to pack the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood.

According to leakster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have an improved display and processor. Also, the tipster suggests the Ultra model will house a mammoth 200MP main sensor on the back.

Aside from this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the same as its predecessor. This lack of hardware upgrades is a major sign that Samsung wants to focus on delivering a more pleasing user experience.

So, we are more likely to see more useful software and services on the next Samsung smartphones rather than upgrades in the hardware specs department.

Moreover, the Galaxy S22 is a power-packed smartphone. So, Samsung could bring a myriad of software and service upgrades to separate the Samsung Galaxy S23 series from its existing flagship offerings. Samsung is bent on presenting human-centric experiences.

In line with this, the company recently formed the E&I Lab as a division of Samsung Research. So, it is safe to assume that the company might consider reusing some of last year's hardware on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Instead, it will focus more on improving the overall user experience.