Apple is still riding high on the success of its newly launched iPhone 14 series. However, the rumour mill has already started churning out speculations around the iPhone 15 lineup.

To recall, the American tech giant introduced a new Apple Watch Ultra on September 7 at its Far Out event. Also, the Cupertino-based company unveiled the Apple M1 Ultra processor earlier this year.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Apple is prepping to launch the iPhone 14 series successors in 2023. The company is reportedly planning to bring Ultra branding to its next iPhone.

If this speculation proves to be true, an iPhone 15 Ultra will oust the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year. However, Apple has a reputation for being inconsistent in terms of branding its products.

Notably, the highest-end model in the iPhone 14 lineup carries the iPhone 14 Pro Max moniker. However, the top Mac is named Mac Studio, while the best screen is dubbed Pro Display XDR.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is already working on the iPhone 15 Ultra model. So, it appears that the company is on the verge of ditching the Max model.

Furthermore, Gurman suggests Apple will radically overhaul iPhone 15 series. The most notable changes will be in the design department. In fact, the report says the iPhone 15 series will bring the biggest design change since the iPhone 12 lineup.

For those unaware, Apple launched the iPhone 12 series back in 2020. One of the most significant changes includes the addition of USB-C ports on iPhones. Moreover, all iPhone 15 series models are tipped to come with Dynamic Island.

Switching from using the Pro Max moniker to Ultra is barely surprising since the Watch series now has an Ultra model. To recall, Apple recently ditched the mini model in favour of the Plus model by launching the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple decided to get rid of the mini model in the wake of disappointing sales. It launched the Plus model after realizing that iPhone fans do not like compact form factor.

However, some reports indicate that the sales numbers for the iPhone 14 Plus are underwhelming as well. Meanwhile, the company has reportedly reduced the production for the iPhone 14 to focus more on the Pro models.